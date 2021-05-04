Is the Russian election meddling probe entering a new phase? According to the New York Times, special counsel Robert Mueller has asked the White House for documents related to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as part of its investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russian election meddling. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss why Mueller's use of a grand jury is a sign that the probe is intensifying, the limitations of Mueller's power and the "powerhouse" team working on the investigation.