Is the debt ceiling bill a win for Republicans? Several senators on both sides of the aisle are vowing to vote against the bipartisan debt ceiling agreement. Joel Payne, CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist, and Michael Ricci, communications director for the pro-Pence "Committed to America" PAC, join "America Decides" to discuss the bipartisan opposition to the debt ceiling bill and the latest developments in the 2024 GOP primary.