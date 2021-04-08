Live

Is the American Dream still alive?

Martha Teichner heads to the Rust Belt town of Port Clinton, Ohio, and hears the stories of people from all walks of life struggling to acquire the American Dream. What is that dream today? And is it, as some believe, getting harder to achieve?
