Is Shinseki a scapegoat in VA scandal?

Now that VA secretary Eric Shinseki has stepped down, the VA must find a new direction and leadership. Ben Kesling of The Wall Street Journal joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss where the organization goes from here.
