Live

Watch CBSN Live

Is sexting just part of growing up?

Researchers in the journal Pediatrics say that sexting may be the new norm of teenage sexuality. Plus, most parents and students are pleased with their school health centers. Eboni Williams reports on the day's top medical news.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.