Live

Watch CBSN Live

Is Russia behind massive IRS breach?

Hackers stole tax information from more than 100,000 Americans. The IRS is investigating whether criminals in Russia are behind the cybersecurity breach. Jeff Pegues reports on the multi-million-dollar theft in Washington.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.