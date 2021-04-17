Live

Is Paul Ryan about to endorse Donald Trump?

Paul Ryan's office is confirming that he is speaking with Donald Trump Wednesday night. Could this mean that Trump is close to getting Ryan's endorsement? Bloomberg national political reporter Jennifer Jacobs joins CBSN with more from Washington.
