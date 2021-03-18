Live

Watch CBSN Live

Is "oil pulling" the key to better dental health?

Some say gargling oil for 20 minutes a day prevents plaque buildup, makes teeth whiter, kills bad breath and treats gum disease. So, is "oil pulling" the key to better dental health? KHOU's Rekha Muddaraj reports.
