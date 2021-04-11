Live

Is Obama's tough talk on ISIS strategy reassuring Americans?

A new poll shows 60 percent of Americans disapprove of the way President Obama is handling the current situation with ISIS. With anxiety about terrorism on the rise, the White House is on the offensive. The president said Monday that the U.S. is strengthening its strategy against the terror group. He is also holding a string of national security-related events to reassure Americans and rebut critics who claim that ISIS is winning. Margaret Brennan reports.
