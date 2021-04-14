Live

Is Nikki Haley endorsement gamechanger for Rubio?

The battle for South Carolina heats up as SC Governor Nikki Haley endorses Marco Rubio while Ted Cruz dares Donald Trump to sue him over a campaign ad. CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett joins CBSN with political analysis.
