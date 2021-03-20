Live

Is military's new robot the future of combat?

The U.S. military hopes its new robot, Atlas, can one day take on missions deemed too dangerous for humans. But Pentagon researchers are still learning how hard it is to get the technology to perform even the simplest of tasks. David Martin reports.
