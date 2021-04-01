Live

Is low-carb or low-fat better for your health?

A New York Times opinion piece examines “The Myth of High-Protein Diets.” Dr. Dean Ornish, a clinical professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, wrote the piece. He joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the debate.
