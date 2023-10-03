Watch CBS News

Is Kevin McCarthy's ouster a win for Matt Gaetz?

Kevin McCarthy has been ousted as House speaker after a vote in the chamber. CBS News' Zak Hudak and Scott MacFarlane have the latest. Plus, political advisers Jonathan Kott and Maura Gillespie join "America Decides" to unpack the historic move.
