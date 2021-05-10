Live

Is hope lost for people under DACA program?

"Face the Nation" host John Dickerson joins "CBS Evening News" to talk about Congress' deadline to pass the spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Also, a look at where the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program stands.
