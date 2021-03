Is extreme cold the key to reviving the dead? After his heart had stopped for 45 minutes, Joe Tiralosi was brought back to life, thanks in part to bone-chilling cold. Dr. Sam Parnia, who runs the Resuscitation Research program at New York's Stony Brook University, tells Tracy Smith that dying is not a moment, but a process - and that process can be interrupted. A key factor, Dr. Parnia says, is extreme cold.