Live

Watch CBSN Live

Is Donald Trump softening his tone?

Donald Trump says his call to temporarily ban all Muslims from the United States is just a "suggestion." Daily Beast political reporter Betsy Woodruff joins CBSN with more on whether he is softening his stance or not.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.