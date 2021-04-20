Live

Is Donald Trump headed for a point of no return?

Dan Senor, a senior adviser during Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Donald Trump's latest controversies and how more Republicans are jumping ship from Trump's campaign.
