Is Disney legally liable for deadly alligator attack? The 2-year-old boy killed in an alligator attack at a Disney World resort will be buried Tuesday in Nebraska. Lane Graves was grabbed by the predator in a lagoon, and divers found his body after a 16-hour search. Now there are growing questions about how much Disney could be held responsible for the attack. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the case.