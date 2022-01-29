Live

Is cryptocurrency the future of money?

Bitcoin, the best-known cryptocurrency, is reeling from a two-month freefall. Despite this, many still see crypto as the future of money. While Bitcoin may be part of our future, many of us don't fully understand it. Brook Silva-Braga has more.
