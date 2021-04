Is Cruz's VP announcement a sign of desperation? Wall Street Journal Columnist Peggy Noonan, Molly Ball of the Atlantic, Jamelle Bouie of Slate Magazine, and Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic break down this week in politics. With Trump making headway in the race to the Republican nomination, Ted Cruz is pulling out all the stops. The senator from Texas announced former Republican candidate Carly Fiorina as his running mate last Wednesday.