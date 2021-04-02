Live

Is cable dying?

1 in 3 households in the U.S. has a Netflix subscription. With the rise of streaming services, are cable TV's days numbered? CNET's Bridget Carey joins CBSN with a look at how the number of "cord cutters" is growing.
