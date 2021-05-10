Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Biden Administration
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Afghan girls who survived bomb attack on their school cling to life
Michelle Obama reveals rule to "hang out" with her family
Welcome to the "beyond crazy" real estate market
Watch Live: Biden to speak on economy after disappointing jobs report
Biden administration restores transgender health protections
Distracted nurse gives woman 6 vaccine doses in one shot
Judge killed by mobsters in 1990 put on path to sainthood
Senators urge airlines to make flight credits valid indefinitely
6 killed when gunman opens fire at birthday party in Colorado
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Is "big data" the key to the 21st century?
Some believe that whoever establishes control over data and information will win the 21st century. CBSN contributor and Signal newsletter writer Alex Kliment explains how data can lead to global power, influence and control.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On