Some Texans wondering if Beto O'Rourke is eyeing 2022 run for Texas governor Some Texas leaders are facing criticism after a major winter storm left millions of Texans without power, water, or heat. Meanwhile, former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke was raising money for storm victims and delivering water to hard hit areas, leaving some to wonder if he's eyeing a run for governor in 2022. Abby Livingston, the Washington bureau chief for The Texas Tribune, joins CBSN to discuss the chances that O'Rourke runs and the challenges he might face.