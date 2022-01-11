Live

Watch CBSN Live

IRS warns of frustrating tax filing season ahead

Treasury officials warn filing taxes is going be a challenge this year due to the ongoing pandemic and a lack of resources at the Internal Revenue Service. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins Lilia Luciano on CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.