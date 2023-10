IRS says Americans failed to pay $688 billion in taxes in 2021 Americans failed to pay $688 billion in taxes on their 2021 returns, a record level, according to a new estimate from the IRS. The agency said that it is taking urgent steps to increase compliance such as auditing more high-income taxpayers as well as businesses and partnerships. Alex Raskolnikov, a tax law professor at Columbia Law School, joined CBS News to discuss how that happened.