IRS chief refuses to apologize for missing emails Republican lawmakers grilled IRS Commissioner John Koskinen after learning key emails linked to Lois Lerner went missing, and that her hard drive had been destroyed. The GOP believes the missing material could bolster accusations that Lerner and her department had placed extra scrutiny on Tea Party and other groups. Koskinen read emails from the IRS's IT department that seemed to rule out any foul play. Nancy Cordes reports.