IRS catch-up contribution mandate delayed for high earners 50 and older Last week, the IRS announced it is delaying until 2026 a mandate that says people 50 and older with high incomes are required to put "catch-up contributions" into Roth-style retirement accounts using post-tax dollars. Richard Rubin, a U.S. tax policy reporter for the Wall Street Journal, joined CBS News to discuss the delay in enforcement of the law, originally set to take effect next year.