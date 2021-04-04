Live

Ireland voters embrace same sex marriage

Voters in Ireland appear to have embraced a referendum legalizing same sex marriage, making it the first country in the world to do so. It pitts big social change against the country’s conservative Catholic foundation, as Charlie D’Agata reports.
