Ireland residents react to visit from President Biden After a brief stop in Northern Ireland to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreements, President Biden traveled to the Republic of Ireland and spent Tuesday touring a castle in the part of Ireland from which his family hails. He also visited the town of Dundalk to meet residents and make a pit stop at a local pub. Weija Jiang reports on how the people of Ireland are responding to the president’s trip.