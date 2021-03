Iraqis train with U.S. Air Force to fly F-16 jets As the U.S. helps the Iraqi government in its fight against ISIS, the country's military is missing one vital ingredient -- air power. Today, the Iraqis will get their first shipment of American-made F-16s, but they'll be delivered to a base in Arizona because Iraq is still too dangerous. Margaret Brennan reports from Tucson with an exclusive look at how the Iraqi government is trying to build a new air force with some key help from the U.S. Air Force.