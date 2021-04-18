Live

Watch CBSN Live

Iraqi military begins push to retake Fallujah

The Iraq army closed in on a city holding an estimated 2,000 ISIS fighters Monday. Fallujah has been under ISIS control for two years and American forces know from experience the battle won't be easy. Charlie D'Agata has more.
