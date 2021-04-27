Live

Iraqi forces making gains in Mosul

It's been more than 100 days since the battle for Mosul began. Even with the help of U.S. airstrikes, Iraqi forces have only captured the eastern side, but gains are still being made. Charlie D'Agata has more.
