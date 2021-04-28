Live

Watch CBSN Live

Iraqi forces fight back against ISIS in Mosul

Iraqi troops backed by the U.S. military are tightening their grip around ISIS in the city of Mosul. Some Iraqi commanders told CBS News they'll retake the entire city within weeks. Holly Williams reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.