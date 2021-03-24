Live

Iraqi army launches new offensive against ISIS

Iraq’s army launched a new operation to take back more territory ISIS. Thanks in large part to U.S. airstrikes, Iraqi troops and Kurdish fighters retook the Mosul dam, a vital source of water and power. Charlie D’Agata reports.
