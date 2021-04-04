Live

Watch CBSN Live

Iraq trying to take back Ramadi from militants

Iraqi forces say they've surrounded three sides of the city after launching a new offensive against ISIS. It took the militants only a few hours to strike back with a wave of suicide attacks. Holly Williams reports from Istanbul, Turkey.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.