Iran resumes 20% uranium enrichment and seizes South Korean tanker Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that it is resuming 20% uranium enrichment in violation of the Iran nuclear deal. President Trump took the U.S. out of the Obama-era agreement in 2018, and tensions with the Islamic Republic have been high ever since. Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM" to talk about Iran's recent actions, which also include seizing a South Korean tanker.