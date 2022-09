Iran protests continue as crackdown escalates Anti-government protests in Iran continue over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of the country's morality police. CBS News’ Ramy Inocencio reports. Then, Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, joins John Dickerson on “Prime Time” to discuss the ongoing protests.