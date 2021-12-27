CBS News App
Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna
Negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal are restarting Monday in Vienna. Talks ended earlier this month when Iran's top negotiator decided to return to Tehran. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN to break down the latest.
