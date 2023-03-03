Iran investigates gas poisonings that sickened schoolgirls The Iranian government says it will investigate incidents in which hundreds of girls in different schools were poisoned with gas over recent months. That follows widespread protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being detained for "improperly" wearing her headscarf. CBS News anchor Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett spoke with Tara Kangarlou, global affairs journalist and author of "The Heartbeat of Iran," about the investigation.