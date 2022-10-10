Watch CBS News

Iran escalates brutal crackdown on protesters

Anti-government protests are now targeting the lifeblood of Iran's economy -- oil and gas production. Some oil and gas workers have joined the protests as activists say the government's crackdown is getting more brutal. Roxana Saberi reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.