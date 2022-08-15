Watch CBS News

Iran denies role in Salman Rushdie stabbing

Iran's government says it had nothing to do with the attack on author Salman Rushdie, instead blaming the author himself. Rushdie is now off a ventilator but suffered liver damage and could lose an eye. The suspect has pleaded not guilty.
