Iran declares its attack on Israel "concluded," for now Israel's military says that on Saturday Iran launched more than 200 drones, cruise and ballistic missiles towards Israeli territory, the vast majority of which were intercepted. The assault – a retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus earlier this month – is the most serious escalation in an already unstable Middle East. Correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports the latest from Tel Aviv.