WorldView: Iran blames Israel for "nuclear terrorism" after attack on facility; Officials exhume victims from mass grave in Spain New details have surfaced about the damage at an Iran nuclear facility attacked earlier this week. Officials in Spain are opening up a mass grave that holds 33,000 civil war victims. Brazil has more deaths than births amid rising coronavirus cases. Japan seeks to quell a spike in virus cases as the Olympic Games approach. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN AM from London with more.