Live

Watch CBSN Live

iPad exclusive: Jenna Neulander's 911 call

Listen to excerpts of a 911 call made by Jenna Neulander, 23, on Sept. 17, 2012, after her father, Dr. Robert Neulander, told her he found his wife and Jenna's mother, Leslie, on the bathroom floor of their home.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.