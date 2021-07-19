Iowa Christian summit attracts possible 2024 presidential candidates More than 1,000 Christian conservatives gathered Friday in Des Moines, Iowa for the annual Family Leadership Summit, where they heard from former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Boston Globe reporter James Pindell spoke to attendees and joined CBSN to discuss what he learned about how they feel about the prospect of former President Donald Trump running again in 2024.