Iowa star Caitlin Clark to enter WNBA draft

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, who is just 18 points away from breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA all-time scoring record, announced Thursday she will forgo a fifth year in college and enter the WNBA draft.
