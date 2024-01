Is Iowa a must-win state for Republican 2024 candidates? Political strategists weigh in Ron DeSantis' 2024 campaign manager, James Uthmeier, told CBS News Thursday he doesn't think Iowa is "a must-win state," just days ahead of the caucuses. Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and Democratic strategist Joel Payne join CBS News to share their views on Iowa and the state of the 2024 presidential campaign.