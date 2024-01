Iowa caucuses are tonight: Here's what to know The 2024 election will see its first ballots Monday night at the Iowa caucuses. Donald Trump still leads the Republicans vying for president, while Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are hoping for strong showings to keep their campaigns alive. CBS News campaign reporters Taurean Small, Olivia Rinaldi and Aaron Navarro have reports from all the campaigns. And CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto has a look at where the candidates are polling.