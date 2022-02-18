CBS News App
Show Schedule
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Biden: U.S. has reason to believe Russia has decided to invade Ukraine
National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago
White House blames Russia for cyberattacks against Ukrainian sites
Supreme Court agrees to weigh in on "Remain in Mexico" border policy
Trump can be sued for role in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol, judge rules
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for killing Daunte Wright
MLB postpones spring training games amid labor dispute
Dozens of "Freedom Convoy" protesters arrested in Ottawa
Stocks close down for the week as markets eye Ukraine and Fed
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBS News
IOC chief criticizes coach's treatment of Valieva
Though Kamila Valieva's Olympic debut was overshadowed by a doping scandal, the head of the International Olympic Committee said it was the way her coaches treated the figure skater that disturbed him the most. Jamie Yuccas reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On