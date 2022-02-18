Live

Watch CBS News

IOC chief criticizes coach's treatment of Valieva

Though Kamila Valieva's Olympic debut was overshadowed by a doping scandal, the head of the International Olympic Committee said it was the way her coaches treated the figure skater that disturbed him the most. Jamie Yuccas reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.