Investors brace for new data on real estate market After a weaker-than-expected report on housing starts and a slump in mortgage activity, investors are awaiting data on new and existing home sales activity as well as prices. While the housing market has slowed notably in the first half of the year, many economists believe that it should recover from its current soft patch in the second half of the year and beyond. Jill Schlesinger has that story and more in her look at the business week ahead.